BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corp.’s next Thursday Night Live features Kristian Montgomery and the Winterkill Band with Clarke Comollo on Aug. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park’s Thomson Family Stage, 119 North St. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs. The splash pad will be on.
This event is free and open to the public.
Kris Montgomery and the Winterkill Band were nominated last year as Country Artist of the Year by both the Boston Music Awards and New England Music Awards. Montgomery blends country, blues and rock into a sound that is fresh and yet familiar. Montgomery has been called a true poet who has lived every minute of his songs. The band’s three albums received global critical acclaim, and they are now in the studio working on their fourth.
The band features Montgomery, vocals and guitar; Comollo, harmonica; Michael Sentner, drums; Mark Harding, bass; and Barry Schoenwetter; guitar. For more information, visit kmwkb.com.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 apiece or $5 for six.