MANCHESTER — On Feb. 1, The Works Cafe was named one of QSR Magazine’s 40/40 hottest startup fast casual restaurants in the country.
“After 30-plus years in operation, The Works Cafe remains true to its original mission of serving wholesome food, but it’s also ready to enter a new era of growth and evolution,” the article read.
Richard French, founder and CEO, has a long history in the food business. He launched Bagel Works, in Manchester back in 1988 after graduating from University of Vermont. Inspired by his love of good food, French has spent more than three decades growing his café concept.
The 33-year-old chain of cafes has implemented an online ordering platform and app along with partnerships with third-party delivery services, DoorDash, GrubHub and ezCater. With nine locations across the Northeast, including their now open Latham, N.Y., location, The Works Cafe aims to continue expansion by opening more than a dozen new cafes in the coming years.
“It’s a major goal and undertaking to open a café, but we are determined to serve ‘eat well, feel good’ food to as many customers as we can — providing everyone their daily staples at that!” said French.