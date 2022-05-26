BRATTLEBORO — Since its rebirth in 2016, the Stone Church in downtown Brattleboro has established itself as the most unique and diverse live music destination in Southern Vermont.
Music lovers from throughout New England have flocked to the "House of Music Worship" to enjoy a wide diversity of musical styles complemented by its ornate surroundings — stained-glass windows, a stately pipe organ and biblical passages on the walls — along with great acoustics and lighting.
"We want folks to have those 'I will never forget the experience I had at the Stone Church' reflections after they attend an event or show with us," says assistant manager Erin Scaggs, who promotes the venue with community outreach and social media. "I love the word indelible — it leaves a mark that can't be removed. That's what we're creating here. That is our endgame."
Built in 1875 and serving as the All Souls Unitarian Church until the 1960s, this Gothic gem has been painstakingly renovated, paying special attention to maintaining as much authenticity as possible. Owner and general manager Robin Johnson estimates that more than $500,000 has been spent on transforming the space into a first-class venue for live music, with a new floor and sub-floor, a rebuilt stage using some wood from the old pews, a new sound booth and acoustic panels, two ADA-compliant bathrooms, a green room for wedding parties, and a bar and kitchen.
At the Stone Church, you'll catch regional favorites such as the Gaslight Tinkers or Bella's Bartok, as well as internationally-known acts such as Robyn Hitchcock, David Bromberg and the David Wax Museum.
The Stone Church navigated the pandemic with help from the National Independent Venue Association and its "Save Our Stages" campaign, which appealed to Congress to fund venues that were forced to "go dark" during much of the last two years. In recent months, the Church has continued to stage amazing concerts while expanding its bar and food menu, increasing its focus on private rentals, and kicking off a series of high-end dinner parties.
"Through the pandemic we have seen that music and the arts connect people like nothing else," Scaggs said. "And we have all needed that more than ever. Collaboration continues to be the name of the game in our business. It's all about connecting the venues and the musicians and the resources. ."
The Stone Church is at 210 Main St. in Brattleboro. See its website for shows and performance times.