WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute hosts an open house for prospective new docents On Thursday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.. Those interested in becoming a Clark docent can learn more about the program during an information session held in the Carswell Room, located in the lower level of the Clark Center building.
Staff from the Education Department will outline the ways in which Clark docents engage student and adult visitors with the Institute’s collection and special exhibitions through guided, interactive tours. A background in art, art history, or teaching is helpful but not required. Most important is a passion for art, the ability to communicate easily with visitors of all ages and backgrounds, and the desire to learn and grow. Light refreshments and free admission to the museum will be provided.
To RSVP or for further information about the docent program, email Kristin Bengtson, Senior Manager of Gallery Education at kbengtson@clarkart.edu.