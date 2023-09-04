In the charming town of Wilmington, you'll stumble across a one-of-a-kind cannabis dispensary that emulates a camping lodge's cozy atmosphere. Matterhorn Apothecary, completely built from the ground up by the owner, Matt Horn, was my recent stop on a trip through Southern Vermont.
The outside gives a clue to what lays within; they're currently building an outside hot tub lounge near their large cannabis lawn chair along the side of the building. After stepping inside, a down-to-earth ambiance heavily adorned with products beyond your usual cannabis offerings awaits you. From joint clips and rolling trays to various smoking apparatuses, the array was impressive.
What really caught my attention, though, was the budtender on duty, Shana, known affectionately as "The Weed Fairy." Her knowledge, coupled with her warm demeanor, made the selection process a breeze. I settled on the strain "Diamond Daze," a sativa hybrid known for its mentally energizing effects, with a THC content of 17.3 percent and dominant Limonene terpene.
With its citrusy, dank, and fruity notes, "Diamond Daze" was an immediate hit as my friend and I enjoyed it the following morning. The taste was smooth, and the effects were instant, filling us with talkative energy – a perfect choice for getting to know someone better.
What intrigued me most was how this strain reportedly helps with mental fatigue, anxiety, and depression. On this day, it certainly played a role in uplifting our moods and energizing our minds. The king-size, slow-burning hemp cones – also purchased from Matterhorn Apothecary – were a great vehicle, allowing us to fit most of the 2 grams purchased.
Now, fully energized, we embarked on our hike at Prospect Mountain, located just west of Wilmington in Woodford. It's a moderate trail, and I must stress: do not follow the AllTrails app to the Greenwood Lodge and Campsite grounds. The real starting point is down the road, near the large Prospect Mountain sign along Route 9. The folks who run the campsite mentioned that they’ve had some trouble with people unknowingly parking on their property in the past, and I made the same mistake!
The trail offers a challenging incline straight up, closely following the chair lifts used for winter skiing. Be prepared for a steep climb, but the trail is well-marked and offers some breathtaking side paths. We stumbled upon a fern-covered trail that looked prehistoric, and even found a beautiful stream that my golden retriever couldn't resist going for a mid-hike dip in to wet her belly.
Though the summit's view was blocked by tree cover, the journey to the top, made in just 40 minutes, was exhilarating. The "Diamond Daze" energized us mentally, motivating us to power through and enjoy every step of the scenery.
My visit to Matterhorn Apothecary and the hike up Prospect Mountain was a day filled with discoveries. Shana, “The Weed Fairy” of Wilmington, truly enchanted the dispensary experience for this first-timer, and the lodge-like feel added to its unique charm.
Prospect Mountain's trail may be steep, but it's a hike that offers rewards around every bend. The “Diamond Daze" strain was the perfect companion for this adventure, turning a regular hike into a lively mountain exploration.
Whether you're a hiking enthusiast or a cannabis explorer, Wilmington and Woodford offer experiences that are both challenging and delightful. Just remember to park at the right spot, be ready for the climb, and let the energy of Diamond Daze guide you to the summit.
Thanks for joining me on this week's explorations, CannaVenturers! Stay tuned for more trails and tales to come as the fall hiking season is just about upon us.