BENNINGTON — The Ford dealership at 897 North Bennington Rd. officially changed hands just over three months ago, when Coggins Auto Group welcomed some new neighbors to their block on June 1. The new owner, Jose Oliver, is no stranger to hard work, and is excited to be a part of the Bennington community.
“There's a lot of opportunity in Bennington,” Oliver said. “I want to invest in it, and I want to grow the business … It's a great location for business, because you have access to so many points from the New Hampshire to the Massachusetts and the New York side, and of course, the town itself.”
Opportunity is a fitting word for Oliver to use. The new boss at Bennington’s Ford dealership has had to seize a few prior to this one. Oliver left behind a construction materials business and his work on a civil engineering degree in the Dominican Republic to immigrate to the U.S. in 2000, with $70 in his pocket, and wearing just jeans and a t-shirt at Logan Airport for “a rude awakening” on a 20-degree day.
“When the U.S. has a tough time with the economy, you know, the Dominican Republic – and second and third world countries – basically, they grind down to a halt,” Oliver explained.
Oliver wanted to continue to pursue something in the engineering field when he came to the U.S., but had difficulty finding jobs out in the field where he could be out interacting with people. He worked in a variety of fields before he finally landed on selling cars at a Honda dealership in Manchester, N.H. in 2006. He sold 27 cars in 20 days, and the rest – as they say – is history.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Oliver said. “And I've been loving every minute of it since. I've been in the car business since then. And I can tell you that there hasn't been a single day that I have woken up and said, ‘I don't want to go to work.’ Even when we're closed, I want to go to work.”
Oliver explained that he didn’t feel like there was any big secret to his success – it’s just a result of persistence and hard work.
“Never quitting, and just never taking no for an answer, and continuing to push. It gets you to where you want to be,” he said. “The American Dream is alive and well. You’ve just got to work really, really hard for it.
Oliver said his success in selling cars isn’t overly complicated, either. It just comes down to treating people right.
“Selling cars is pretty easy, as long as you are honest with people and you and you build common ground and you actually try to help them, you know? It's the easiest way to do business,” he said. “I’ve never been after the ‘short dollar,’ as I like to call it.”
“If I sell you a car today and I treat you well, I'm hoping that you will bring your father, your mother, your cousin and you will tell everybody,” he continued. “That was really my success, was was treating people with respect and being honest with them.”
Despite Oliver’s hardworking disposition and everything that he’s been through – including some very demanding hours in the car dealership business itself – passersby of the new dealership might have noticed it was closed on Labor Day, a very prominent time for sales.
“I believe in giving my people holidays with their families,” Oliver said. “We actually get more production out of people when we give them a good schedule and treat them nice, and just have a balance of work and family time. You take care of your people, they’ll take care of the rest.”
The building that used to house Coggins Ford has been doing business as Oliver Ford since mid-June, but Oliver has opted to wait to hold a grand opening until he has everything set up the way he’d like, from repainting and replacing the lights with LED bulbs, to upgrading equipment and updating the furniture. That grand opening has not yet been announced, but Oliver said it is coming soon.
One hurdle that took some time was getting the letters on the front of the building changed out, which was finally completed a couple of weeks ago. Oliver said the Town asked him to wait for the signage in lieu of a banner for aesthetic reasons.
“So we were waiting for the Coggins letters to get removed and all of our letters to get put up,” he said. “Between permitting and ordering the letters, it all took about two and a half months.”
Oliver will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of purchasing his first dealership – Oliver Subaru of Rutland – on Sep. 29. He said the biggest difference in his new location is the nuances of a new manufacturer.
“The demographics are very similar in both markets,” said Oliver. “Obviously Ford is a different product than Subaru is. You have a lot more commercial, and truck, and heavy equipment in the Ford store. It wasn't the primary business of the store. We're trying to make it the primary business of the store now.”