MONTPELIER — The amount of THC -- the cannabinoid that produces the high sensation after consumption of cannabis, commonly referred to as marijuana -- in concentrates has been capped in Vermont, but some worry that cap could cause the illegal cannabis market to thrive.
Act 158, signed by Gov. Phil Scott at the end of May, states that cannabis concentrates cannot surpass 60 percent THC, a cap backed by science due to concern over the negative effects of highly concentrated cannabis.
Dr. Catherine Antley, a pathologist at Copley Hospital in South Burlington, said, “These are not products used by the 'casual' cannabis consumer.” In the 1990s, the average THC content of cannabis in flower form was less than 4 percent. Today, she said, it’s about 15 percent.
When discussing cannabis concentrate, the potency can range from 80 to 90 percent.
She noted that these high potency concentrates can cause mental illnesses like psychosis, schizophrenia and addiction. Dependence on cannabis has also been reported.
The National Institute for Drug Abuse reports that recent studies show that users of high-potency cannabis are five times more likely to develop psychosis compared to someone who has never used cannabis. But, the institute said, “The amount of drug used, the age at first use and genetic vulnerability have all been shown to influence this relationship.”
The rebuttal
One of the main arguments for cannabis legalization is eliminating the black market. According to Nellie Marvel, the Outreach and Administration Manager for the Cannabis Control Board, “These are products already in use through the unregulated market, and their continued prohibition runs counter towards our mandate to bring the legacy market into the light, so to speak.”
David C. Englander, Senior Policy and Legal Advisor for the Vermont Department of Health, wrote an open letter to the legislative committee agreeing with the Board. It states, “it is more dangerous for people to buy unregulated versions of these products as opposed to buying products that are regulated and tested in accordance with Board rules.”
There is also a question of how the percentage of the concentrate will be lowered. Gered, an owner of Flying Fat Cat Genetics in Marlboro, said, “The issue lies in how producers would 'water down' their concentrates.” He said that, in his opinion, it could cause sellers to cut their concentrates with thinners that may be harmful to users.
To combat this, the state’s Cannabis Control Board told the Legislature it “recommends removing from the prohibited products in 7 V.S.A. § 868 solid concentrates with a THC concentration of 60 percent or above for adults 25 years of age and older so that the CCB can regulate the manufacture and sale of these products.” In simpler terms, the board wants people who are above the age of 25 to be able to purchase concentrate with a high THC percentage.
In addition to the possible legal repercussions of the cap, businesses could also take a hit.
“I think it is unfortunate and puts us at a disadvantage with other legal states like Massachusetts and Maine,” said Scott Sparks, owner of Vermont Hempicurean & Vermont Grow Barn in Brattleboro. These states that border southern Vermont do not have a cap on THC.
“I would venture to guess it could impact sales up to 20 percent,“ said Sparks.
The cap on THC concentration still remains in effect, and there are no known efforts to remove it.