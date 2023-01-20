MONTPELIER — A bill that would prohibit the ownership and operation of paramilitary training camps is being reintroduced to Vermont legislators in 2023.
Bill S.3 contains the same language as Bill S.182, which was originally introduced by state Sen. Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden, in 2022. The bill would unequivocally shut down organizations in Vermont that provide military-style training without government approval.
“What it tries to zero in on, is groups that have tried to take for themselves the authority to act somewhat like a military unit,” Baruth told the Banner. “To plan and train violence against other people, and/or take on some of the authority of a military unit, which they don’t have.”
The bill would target operations like the controversial Slate Ridge Inc. in West Pawlet, where Daniel Banyai had been running a firearms training facility without permits from 2017 until last year. Banyai has been at odds with frightened neighbors and the town of Pawlet, which recently shut down his operation, with the help of state courts.
Banyai most recently appeared in Environmental Court in Rutland back in November to respond to allegations that he was in contempt of court for not removing structures from his property used for weapons training. Banyai testified at that hearing that most of the structures were being used for agricultural purposes; the town noted that Banyai has not received a permit for the structures, regardless of their use. A decision in the contempt hearing is still pending.
Baruth said that the bill’s intention is not to go after gun owners, or those who train with firearms for self-defense purposes. He mentioned the several exceptions already in the bill that allow for training by state and federal law enforcement, the National Guard and municipal fire departments, as well as specifically allowing for active shooter drills, hunter safety courses and training at sports shooting ranges.
The senator said the bill is specifically targeting paramilitary activity, especially of an offensive nature, such as training to target infrastructure, such as electrical power grids, or attacks on government officials or elections.
“That’s what we’re after. If you look at the Slate Ridge operation that was going on, he was advertising his services to train militias and train paramilitaries,” Baruth said.
“We’re living in a much different world than it was even 15 or 20 years ago,” Baruth later added. “I’m just trying to make sure that, without bothering people’s traditional uses of guns, we can regulate some of these areas that are newer and far more dangerous.”
While Baruth references the challenges of the modern world as the impetus for the bill, it is a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 1886 that might give it the constitutional legs to stand on, despite inevitable outcry that it violates the First or Second Amendment. Presser v. Illinois established the legal precedent almost 140 years ago that the Second Amendment only applies to the federal government, and does restrict authorities at the state level from banning personal militias.
Banyai declined to comment on the proposed bill and referred questions to his attorney Robert Kaplan, who did not respond by press time.
The bill defines “paramilitary instruction” as “designed to prepare a person for combat through the simulation of military training and tactics,” and “that involves staged or simulated attacks on buildings, vehicles or persons” or instruction in “the use of explosives.” The bill does not, however, include any mention of firearms in its definition.
“It’s not going to rope in people’s dojos or places where people are learning to fight with their fists,” Baruth assured. He did concede that the bill likely needs more clarifying language, though.
“As the bill comes up, we’ll be getting a walkthrough and then begin a process of marking the places in the bill where the wording needs tightening up, and that happens over the course of these hearings,” he said. “Then we have markup, where we finalize that wording. That's the point where we say we're willing to really stand behind this as solid, vetted and legally defensible.”