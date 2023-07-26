BENNINGTON — This week, nine Southwestern Vermont Medical Center employees were invited to participate in SVHC’s RN Apprenticeship Pathway – a strategic partnership between the hospital, Vermont Talent Pipeline, Vermont State University (VTSU), Community College of Vermont (CCV), and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC). The program is doable while the employees are working, with no financial outlay on their part.
Pam Duchene, chief nursing officer and VP for Patient Quality, recognized the difficulty in hiring nurses from outside the Bennington area. With a challenge of housing throughout New England, and the high cost of traveling nurses, SVHC supports its employees in growing their skills from within the organization and community, and now provides an opportunity to do so in nursing, she said. None of the RN apprentices fall into the category of “traditional” student — all are working at the hospital in a current role.
“These are some great employees," said Duchene. "We know them and want to encourage advancement in their healthcare careers. This is a supportive economic opportunity for our entire community, and we hope it results in more interest in healthcare careers.”
The program pre-qualifies individuals who show interest in nursing via a readiness checklist developed by CCV and VSAC. For those who meet the standard, their hospital supervisors provide a letter of support which allows them to interview with Nursing staff management. Up to 10 students per year will be selected by the hospital to enter the cohort for the RN education pathway, with paid release time for education. Year one consists of Allied Health Prerequisite courses delivered by CCV. Year two is a Practical Nurse pre-licensure certificate program delivered by Vermont State University. Year three is an RN prelicensure associate degree program.
In exchange for student loan repayment, employees agree to work for the hospital for three years post-licensure as an RN.
The launch for the program is funded in part by a grant from former U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy to the VBR Research and Education Foundation, and its partnership with VSAC. The program’s sustainability features include a VSAC loan repayment model that repurposes tuition assistance, emphasizing financial aid and an employer-sponsored student loan for short-term repayment by the hospital. Other sustainability features include the preparation of practicing nurses as clinical educators to expand the number of students in nursing education; and providing wraparound support for apprentices in the form of mentorship, socio-economic counseling, academic support and financial aid counseling.