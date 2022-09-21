BENNINGTON — All are invited to explore the possibilities of a new career with the region’s largest employers at Jobtoberfest. The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the gymnasium of the former Southern Vermont College, 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington.
There are jobs available for people with all levels of education and skill, including students and those working full- or part-time elsewhere. Participating companies include Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), Allaire Health/Center for Living and Rehabilitation, Mack Molding, and United Counseling Service.
“This is a celebration of the fall season and of everyone looking for a fulfilling career with one of our area’s great companies,” said Polly Cipperly, director of SVHC’s Human Resources Department. “We invite job seekers to come and see what we have to offer.”
Attendees will enjoy giveaways and an array of seasonal refreshments. Premium giveaways are available for those who complete a job application at the event. Applicants will also learn about company benefits and career advancement, including tuition assistance.
“These are jobs that support personal and professional success, contribute meaningfully to society, and make you feel proud of the work you do,” Cipperly said. “We want everyone to experience that sort of job satisfaction, and we are here and ready to show you the way.”