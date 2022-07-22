BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Foundation Board President Bob Van Degna announced that $24 million has been raised over the last four years toward the goal of $25 million for the Vision 2020, a Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. The multi-phased project will renovate and expand the Emergency Department and front entrance to the hospital, and construct a new Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center on the health system’s main campus.
“The SVHC Foundation’s Board of Directors and the Vision 2020 Steering Committee is appealing to patients and community members that the health system serves to help raise the remaining $1 million,” stated Van Degna in a release.
The first phase of the project is currently underway, and includes the construction of the new Kendall Emergency Department and front entrance to the hospital. The new Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center is estimated to begin construction next year.
“We would not be at this stage of the campaign without the generous support of Nancy and Don Kendall, the Hunter Family, the Hoyt Family, Pamela and Richard Ader, Jackie and Tony Marro, Lucinda Thomson and many more members of our regional community and SVHC volunteer leaders,” said Trustee and Chair of the Foundation’s Vision 2020 Steering Committee Tommy Harmon. “We are deeply indebted to all of our donors for their faith in our organization and their ability to see the need for facilities that match our clinicians uncompromising level of care they provide to our patients.”
The Emergency Department is the oldest emergency facility in Vermont. It was designed to see half as many patients as come through its doors each year. Diagnosis and care for emergencies have significantly advanced over the past decade. Dramatic upgrades to the new Kendall Emergency Department will double its square footage, reduce wait times, increase access to mental health services, enhance telemedicine connectivity with Dartmouth Health, and improve patient privacy and infection prevention. The new Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will have double the number of exam and infusion rooms. The design focuses on patient comfort in addition to clinical excellence.
“Our region requires modernized facilities to support the top notch care our exceptional clinicians provide,” said SVHC’s President and CEO Thomas A. Dee in the release. “The improvements we are making will have a positive impact on the lives of each person in the community and continue to for generations. We are forever grateful for everyone’s support.”
