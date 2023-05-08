MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor, in partnership with local employers and sponsors, is hosting a series of hiring events across the state over the next two months. Each event will feature on-the-spot interviews and hiring with various Vermont companies, and career specialists will be on hand to provide resources and direct support for job seekers.
“April was a big month for hiring events. The Department was able to connect over 2,000 jobseekers with employers ready to hire and fill jobs on the spot,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington in a news release. “You won’t find a team more committed to helping Vermonters find jobs or supporting Vermont business in attracting talent then our workforce development staff.”
Upcoming area job fair events organized or in partnership with the Department of Labor include:
USPS Springfield Office
Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springfield Regional Office, 56 Main Street, Suite 101, Springfield.
Bennington Job Fest
Thursday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deer Park Lawn, 399 North St, North Bennington.
Fearless Futures Summit 2023 (Youth and Career College Fair)
June 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster.
The Vermont Department of Labor thanks the following event partners: Hire Ability Workforce Partners, SW Regional Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Veterans Home, Addison County Workforce Alliance, Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, The Vermont Department of Health, Northern Vermont Area Health Education Center, and Catamount Radio.
These events are free for jobseekers and open to all interested in learning more about regional and local career opportunities and resources. Employers interested in participating in future hiring events should contact the Department directly at labor.vtjobs@vermont.gov.
Additional information on the Vermont Department of Labor and its resources may be found at www.Labor.Vermont.gov.