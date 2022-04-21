BENNINGTON — The owners of a Depot Street shopping center are seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed last month by a potential purchaser after a planned $700,000 sale ground to a halt.
The purchase of the center at the corner of Main and Depot streets stalled after a right-of-way issue surfaced involving a neighboring property. The proposed buyer, Dionysus LLC, an entity controlled by Paul Carroccio of TPW Real Estate, filed suit in early March over the situation against center owner Aubuchon Realty Co.
In filings this month, Aubuchon denied the breach of contract claims of Dionysus, and also filed a counterclaim against the abutting property owner, Northeastern Baptist College, which asserted it has a right-of-way access across the shopping center lot, based on past allowed use.
Dionysus had cited that right-of-way claim and called on Aubuchon to produce a title free of encumbrances to allow the sale to go through.
According to the complaint in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division, “Dionysus, LLC, seeks to require Aubuchon Realty Company Inc. to deliver the marketable title to the two Bennington properties it promised to sell in the contract it made with Dionysus, LLC, and for money damages caused by breach of contract.”
The 1.7-acre shopping center contains Anytime Fitness, Hollister’s Appliance and T.J.’s Fish Fry, and for many years contained an Aubuchon Hardware store.
The center sits across from the Depot Street parcel where Carroccio and a partner are planning a four-story, mixed-use building with 60 rental housing units. The proposed building project is not mentioned in the suit over the shopping center purchase.
ALLEGATIONS DENIED
In its response to the suit, the Massachusetts-based Aubuchon Realty denied allegations of breach of contract and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.
The suit claimed that Aubuchon agreed in August 2021 “to sell to Dionysus, and Dionysus agreed to purchase, the lands and premises described thereon at the price [$700,000] and on the other terms set forth therein.” The closing date was set for Nov. 3, according to the suit.
However, the complaint states that Dionysus learned in late October that North Baptist Church claimed it had the right to use the property for access to its [adjacent] property and that it allegedly had done so for many years.
Northeastern Baptist College is listed as owning the former Kirkside Motor Lodge property to the west of the fish fry site. A short gravel accessway at the rear of the building — now used as a college dormitory — is at the western end of the shopping center property.
The suit complaint claims that Dionysus “gave notice to Aubuchon that the title was not marketable in light of NBC’s [right-of-way] claim,” and the notice to Aubuchon “requested that it clear the cloud against the title and granted an extension of the closing date to afford Aubuchon reasonable time to do so.”
SEEKS DISMISSAL
The Aubuchon Realty response, filed last week by attorney L. Brooke Dingledine, of Valsangiacomo, Detora & McQuesten, of Barre, seeks dismissal of the Dionysus suit and cites several affirmative defenses — including that there is “no impairment to marketable title,” that there is “insufficient claim of prescriptive easement;” that use of the access “was permissive” only; that the access use “was de minimus [or of minimum importance] and does not render title unmarketable,” and that the buyer had waived further investigation of a right-of-way possibility or failed to perform due diligence.
The Aubuchon response also contends, among other points, that there was a breach of contract by Dionysus and there was “bad faith, ulterior motive.”
Aubuchon asks the court to dismiss the Dionysus complaint and seeks contractual and compensatory damages with interest; punitive damages and the costs and expenses of the suit, and “all pre-judgment interest and post-judgment interest at the statutory rate of 12 percent per annum.”
As part of its response to the suit, Aubuchon also states that “there is no reasonable likelihood of success [of the suit] on the merits, as it is the plaintiff [Dionysus ] who is in breach of the contract and refuses to complete the transaction.”
Dionysus “waived its due diligence period, after a physical inspection of the premises, and now refuses to accept title to the property based upon a negotiation correspondence from Sarah Wilson, Northeastern Baptist College’s attorney, who was attempting to negotiate a deeded easement or lease from the new property owner,” according to the Aubuchon filing.
Aubuchon Realty also requests a declaratory ruling from the court regarding the prescriptive easement claim of Northeastern Baptist College, “and brings a third-party claim against NBC for damages for cloud on title to real estate ... .”
Reached by phone, Dingledine said that Judge John Valente has taken under advisement a motion by Dionysus to place an attachment on the property, which Aubuchon opposes.
Wilson, of Bennington, could not be reached Thursday for comment. Carroccio also could not be reached Thursday.