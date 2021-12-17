Vermont is ranking eighth overall in the nation for its unemployment bounce back, according to a new study of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Department of Labor.
The U.S. gained 210,000 jobs in November, below the previous month’s 546,000 jobs, according to a WalletHub study released Friday. Overall for November, Vermont had a 2.6 percent unemployment rate, the fourth lowest unemployment rate in the U.S., behind Nebraska, Utah and Oklahoma.
To identify its rankings, WalletHub analysts compared all U.S. states and Washington, D.C., on five key metrics for unemployment rates from the latest month, November 2021, to the same periods in 2019 and 2020.
Year over year, November 2021 had 29.17 percent fewer unemployed people, with 8,213 this year and 11,596 last year, eight months into the pandemic.
Unemployment claims dropped 19.08 percent, from November 2019 to the same month in 2020; there were 2,502 continued claims in November 2021, while there were 3,092 in 2019.
To view the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907.