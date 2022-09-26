A recent study found that Vermont employers had the fourth biggest hiring struggle in the U.S.
With the labor force participation rate at 62.1 percent, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022's States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.
To see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.
Last month, the job openings rate in Vermont was 7.7 percent. The past 12 months' numbers did not look any better, with a job openings rate of 7.69 percent.
In New England, Vermont isn't alone in the struggle. Neighboring Massachusetts ranked eighth and Maine ranked 14th for states where employers currently struggle most to find workers.
In a statement from WalletHub, Christine N. O'Brien, a professor of business law at Boston College, gave insight into the problem: "Employers may have difficulty filling employment positions if: The job description does not attract potential applicants because it overstates expectations regarding training or experience or contains too many duties such that it appears to leave applicants with no time to breathe or move forward on a career growth path, or the promised salary and benefits are not comparable to others in the market, or the employer has a bad reputation for how it treats its employees."
She noted that applicants read information online.
"Glassdoor is one of many sites that give employees information that may discourage them from applying," she said. "Employers need to consider housing and other living costs in the region where the job is located when they post salary ranges."
Unavailability of remote work or a reputation for inflexibility might be another deterrent for some potential applicants, O'Brien said.