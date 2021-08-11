ARLINGTON — It has been a productive summer at Mack Molding, and helping that production are 15 students who were interns this summer.
Mack welcomed 13 interns at its headquarters in Arlington, one at its Cavendish facility and one at Mack Prototype, in Gardner, Mass. While this year’s cohort is predominantly made up of engineering students, other represented majors included nursing, finance and business administration.
“Due to COVID and our desire to give our interns the safest environment possible, this was not the largest internship program we have ever had,” said Mack Molding President Jeff Somple. “In terms of impact, however, this group shined bright. After a year of lock-downs and remote learning, our students were excited to be on location getting truly hands-on experience.”
The company’s modern internship program was created in 2011 as a response to workforce development demands. Each intern is assigned a project that is based on actual business needs and approved by senior management, providing them with real-world experience they can show prospective employers.
Besides the job, Mack offers its interns a host of other skill and network building experiences. This includes a series of “Lunch ’n Learns,” where senior staff members and seasoned employees present on various aspects of the business, conduct facility tours and help develop skills such as maintaining a professional social media presence. By the end of the summer, the students turn the tables, presenting the results of their projects to their peers and Mack’s senior management. Additionally, interns are paired with young professionals who serve as mentors.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Mack, especially experiencing how all the different departments contribute to getting finished goods out the door,” said Mack intern Nicole McCarvill, a mechanical engineering major at Stony Brook University, in Stony Brook, N.Y. “It was pretty cool to see how my efforts to organize a manufacturing line had a direct impact on operations, making work easier for others and improving productivity.”
This year’s program was funded in part by the Vermont Department of Labor’s 2021 Vermont Internship Program. Designed to connect Vermont employers with student-interns from regional technical centers or postsecondary educational institutions, the program helps develop the region’s workforce by giving students a chance to build careers in the state.
“The state of Vermont shares Mack’s commitment to giving these young professionals an opportunity to see how rewarding a career and a life in Southern Vermont can be,” Somple said. “As we all strive to recover from the pandemic, retaining young professionals in, and attracting them to, Vermont is critical to the strength of the industries that do business here.”
To date, Mack has hosted more than 100 interns, with more than 20 returning after graduation. The company’s most recent recruits include manufacturing engineers Andy Romack and Benjamin Vadakin, and accounts payable specialist Austin Hawley.
Romack, from Cambridge, N.Y., is now based in the company’s headquarters. He previously served as a design and tooling engineering intern, becoming familiar with Mack’s processes and culture while assisting in the production of injection molded parts and medical devices.
Vadakin, from North Bennington, is based at Mack’s headquarters. As an intern, Vadakin contributed to the development on electromechnical devices.
Hawley, from Arlington, is now an accounts payable specialist, returning to Mack full-time as a manufacturing clerk after previously serving as a intern in 2019. As an intern, Hawley supported the inventory process from start to finish.