MONTPELIER — State Treasurer Beth Pearce will host a retirement security awareness roundtable discussion from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Vermont College of Fine Arts with panelists Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, special representative to the U.S. Secretary of Labor, Rep. Tiff Bluemle and AARP State Director Greg Marchildon.
The roundtable discussion will address systemic issues in retirement security, recent federal legislation, gaps in retirement security for women and trends in Vermont. Panelists will take audience questions at the end and light refreshments will be served.
Members of the public are invited to attend. The event will take place at the College of Fine Arts Chapel, on 36 College Street in Montpelier.
For more information, email Ashlynn.Doyon@vermont.gov.