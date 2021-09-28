Vermont’s two lead legislators started a statewide listening tour on Tuesday with an online meeting.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Chittenden, and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham County, talked with 40 people during the virtual meeting, seeking input on how Vermont can best invest in its future using federal stimulus funds and an unexpected surplus in state revenue.
Discussions will be held around the state over the next couple of weeks, including in Bennington County on Oct. 6. To register, visit bit.ly/2ZyV7X6.
Those who might be interested in helping set up a conversation with a community or group not typically heard in the Legislative process, email cwesley@leg.state.vt.us and ckennedy@leg.state.vt.us.
Krowinski and Balint characterized the infusion of funds as a “once in a lifetime opportunity facing Vermont to make significant investments that will transform and shape the future of our state.”
The Legislature is positioned to make historic investments in Vermont’s pandemic recovery, address critical infrastructure needs, support Vermonters’ health and well-being, and strengthen Vermont’s communities, businesses, environment, and climate, the legislators said in a statement. “This opportunity must be informed by the voices of Vermonters and the experiences of their day-to-day lives.”
“We are here because we want to know what matters to you and what you hope for,” Balint said from her home in Brattleboro.
Krowinski said she wanted to hear about efforts that have been effective over the past 20 months or so and how the community has been working together to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
What rose to the top during the discussion Tuesday was a sense that Southern Vermont is full of people who care about the health and welfare of their neighbors.
“Neighbors have been fabulous helping where they can and checking in with others,” said Claire Wilson, of Putney.
Abbie Corse, of the Corse Farm Dairy in Whitingham, said the farmers and people who connected community members with healthy food deserved a shoutout, as well. “It was really impressive and incredible to watch,” she said.
“Food insecurity efforts were amazing,” agreed Krowinski.
Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Windham, said Vermonters were also lucky in that they had access to the outdoors, which allowed them to be in touch with nature.
Krowinski then asked folks how Vermont could “build back better” with the funds available to the state.
Many people spoke about building affordable housing and insuring all Vermonters have access to high-speed internet. Others asked the legislators to find ways to mitigate the impact of property taxes on Vermonters.
One attendee noted that Vermont needs more congregate housing for its aging residents, and another said Vermont needs to do a better job in encouraging young people to become tradespeople, such as electricians and plumbers.
Others spoke about the need to address opioid addiction in Vermont and the absentee landlords who contribute to the problem by not adequately managing their properties.
Krowinski said that she and Balint intend to bring these concerns to Montpelier during the next legislative session that begins in January.
Those unable to attend a virtual meeting can fill out an online survey by clicking here.