MANCHESTER — Several months ago, when more than a dozen state agency officials came to the Manchester Community Library to talk about ways towns could use federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, interim Town Manager Leslie Perra and town Assessor Gordon Black were in attendance and asking questions about how those dollars might help the town extend sewer service up Main Street.
It paid off — to the tune of as much as $603,756 of the cost of running sewer service and water, from the library north to the Manchester Mobile Home Park. Word arrived Monday afternoon that the town had been awarded the grant, Black said.
That sum, or 20 percent of the project's estimated $3 million cost — whichever is less — has been awarded to the town through a community recovery and revitalization grant administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The Legislature set up the program in 2022 with $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Like most state grants, there’s a required town match, Black said. “I'm thrilled that we got it, and we need that extension badly.”
The announcement is timely: Bond authorization is on the agenda for the Manchester Selectboard on Tuesday night, as well as a Town Meeting walkthrough, additional discussion of the municipal parking lot plan and a report on the results of the town’s request for proposals for its property at 301 Depot St.
A contract signing and introduction of Scott Murphy as the new town manager was not on the agenda as of press time. Board Vice Chairman Greg Cutler said his understanding is that will happen next month, after Town Meeting.
The town applied for the grant after a Dec. 5 session at the library, in which more than a dozen Scott administration officials appeared before about 60 attendees from local government agencies and libraries. The state has about $1 billion in ARPA dollars to spend by 2026.
“Right now, water comes to town offices. It does not go to the trailer park, and it needs to,” Black said. “It’s a well. We want to get it on water and sewer. They have private septic service — and it’s a lot of people crammed into a small area.”
A phone message left for James Deyo, the president of the mobile home park, was not returned by press time Monday afternoon.
The town offices and public safety complex also will be hooked up to sewer service, as well as Northshire Day School and the Vermont Country Store offices, Black said.
The town is seeking an additional grant specifically for mobile home parks — also known as manufactured housing — to help owners and residents connect to water and sewer service once that infrastructure is built. Black said he’s spoken with Deyo about working with him if that grant application is successful.
Black said state Reps. Seth Bongartz and Kathleen James were “very, very helpful in pushing this along."