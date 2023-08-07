MONTPELIER — Businesses and organizations impacted by flooding and severe weather are now able to apply for emergency grant funding through the new Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (BEGAP). Of the $20 million budgeted for this program for businesses, $1 million is earmarked for agricultural operations. Any businesses that suffered physical damage to their land, infrastructure, crops or animals is eligible to apply.
Grants are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis. The application portal opened Aug. 3, so apply now while funding is available.
Anyone representing a farm or agricultural operation with questions can email agr.floodresponse@vermont.gov or contact Agency of Agriculture staff Abbey Willard at 802-272-2885 or Mary Montour at 802-461-6087.
Businesses seeking information on the Agency of Commerce and Community Affairs' flooding assistance — the $20 million program — can visit https://accd.vermont.gov/flood.