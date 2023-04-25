DORSET — Star Wind Turbines LLC, located in East Dorset, is a manufacturing and development company focused on small wind technology.
The company won a development grant from the U.S. Department of Energy/National Renewable Labs towards the evolution of the STAR72 wind turbine. This turbine is 25-50kW, 72 feet in diameter and on a 100 ft. tower — and qualifies as “Small Wind Technology” in Vermont.
The wind turbine is suitable for farms, communities and light industry. It can power more than 20 houses and costs less than solar PV. Among the unique and special features of the STAR72 are that the sound is very low, it generates high energy in low winds, and the towers come up and down hydraulically.
Because the wind turbine is manufactured in the United States and thanks to new federal legislation passed in the Inflation Reduction Act, special incentives are available for the next 10 years. A wind project can receive 40 percent cash from the Department of Agriculture through a Rural Energy for American Program grant. In addition, there are federal tax rebates of 30 percent (known as ITC rebates), 10 percent for low-income areas, 10 percent because it is made in the United States, 10 percent if it is part of a low-income housing project, and 20 percent if it is located in an “energy community.” Moreover, standard depreciation schedules apply, adding to the potential money returned on the project cost.
Star Wind Turbines makes the turbines in East Dorset and employs such skills as Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining, welding, composite technology, and installation.
The company makes the generator, stator coils, blades, electric controller, and frame. The STAR33 is a smaller turbine in development which will be able to power a single house. These turbines are designed to be part of a hybrid system that is compatible with solar PV and lithium batteries, making a robust and redundant energy source that is ideal for “off-grid” applications.
Market potential for these turbines in the U.S. and internationally is enormous. As the world demands more clean energy, the potential for small wind turbines could be in the tens of thousands per year installed “on-grid,” “off-grid,” on farms, islands, ranches, and remote light factories.
For more information about the wind turbines, contact Jason Day at jasonday@starwindturbines.com.