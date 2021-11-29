Many Vermonters in need will receive the gift of warmth this winter thanks to the Split the Ticket Fund.
While thousands of families receive fuel assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, there are many Vermonters that don’t qualify but still need help. These families can receive heating oil, propane and kerosene from the Split the Ticket Fund, a Vermont non-profit.
This program matches cash donations with heating options from the state's fuel providers. The delivery ticket is split in half: Every $1 donated buys $2 worth of fuel. Vermont’s heating fuel and service providers are mostly small, family-owned businesses. They are often the first to hear about and respond to a heating emergency.
This program gives them — as well as local businesses, organizations and individuals — the opportunity to provide a gift of warmth to someone in their community. Since it was created in 2007, the fund has delivered more than 100,000 gallons of free heating fuel to neighbors in need.
Those receiving a gift of warmth are nominated by someone in the community. If there is someone you think is deserving this winter, please send an email to split@vermontfuel.com to let the fund know.