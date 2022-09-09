U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announced the lineup of workshops and presenters for the 25th Annual Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference (WEOC) to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph.
“Every year the WEOC organizing committee does an exemplary job of bringing in experts who are willing to share their knowledge and expertise, at no cost, with Vermonters. It’s an opportunity for attendees to improve their skills, learn about alternative careers, or gather information on starting or growing their business. Every year, we hear from attendees who came away inspired. Marcelle and I are pleased to announce this year’s list of workshops and presentations,” Leahy said.
Morning workshops, all of which are free, will cover the following topics: Balancing the cost and benefit of investments in reduced energy use; making the most of food and trade shows; careers in advanced manufacturing; developing a professional growth mindset; managing your finances; a listening session for BIPOC business owners; working as a freelancer; becoming a certified woman-owned business; negotiating salaries and fees; knowing your rights when it comes to wage discrimination; starting a business; a listening session for women business owners; and building interpersonal skills through improvisational comedy.
In the afternoon, there will be presentations on safety in and out of the workplace and a panel on mentorship and leadership.
Prior to the workshops, in a conference keynote address, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will speak about the current state of the workplace for women and what we can expect in the future, while also sharing insights from her own career. Yellen is the first woman to lead the Treasury Department. Previously, she was the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve.
The conference is attended by girls and women from across the state.
Register for the free conference at https://sen.gov/VWN3. See the full workshop descriptions at: https://sen.gov/YZKX.