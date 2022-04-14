SOUTHERN VERMONT -- The 5th annual Southern Vermont Economy Summit will be held on May 12 at Mount Snow in Dover. Organizers on Thursday released the final slate of workshops, panelists, and speakers for the daylong event.
One of the core themes of this year’s event is ‘welcoming.’ Morning keynote speakers Joe Wiah and Thomas Huddleston of the Multicultural Community Center, Brattleboro’s new refugee resettlement office, will speak about their experience in leading regional efforts to welcome people displaced from Afghanistan. Özge Savaş, of Bennington College, will provide a workshop on the cultural and psychological context for new Americans and how it feels to be restarting life in our community. In the afternoon, Summit participants can engage in a boots-on-the-ground conversation with area businesses discussing what they are doing to create welcoming and diverse workplaces.
Another major focus for the Summit is community development and revitalization. National expert Daniel Herriges of Strong Towns will offer two workshop sessions: “Housing for a Strong Town,” and “Jumpstarting Main Street.” Herriges serves as senior editor and founding member at Strong Towns, an organization dedicated to revitalizing small and rural communities. Chet Clem from Lyme Properties will provide a chance for the Southern Vermont region to examine its attitudes about change in his provocatively titled lunchtime keynote, ‘Decriminalizing Development.’ Clem’s NH-based company focuses on master planning, permitting, and transformative real estate projects, grounded in a philosophy of community-conscious development. A contributing member of Proud Places and 3rd generation leader of the "Damn It, Do It" movement, Chet was formerly the editorial manager at The Onion.
Katie Buckley of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns will show how strategic use of ARPA funding can help communities complete long-delayed projects, then follow up with “From Sparks to Shovels,” a look at how several local communities have moved projects forward through a process of planning and collaboration.
Two workshops will explore business transition strategies, with a special panel that will be moderated by Alyssa Baldino, a local Emerging Leader who is currently involved in purchasing a business in transition. The panel includes Tommy Vorio, Development Director for Ready for Next Cities, & Matt Cropp, Executive Director, Vermont Employee Ownership Center. Consultant Daniel Schoener will moderate “Recognize the Elephant in the Room: Preparing your business for changes and seeing opportunities." Schoener is passionate about radical innovation and is an active mentor in the New England innovation ecosystem supporting upcoming startups in Diagnostics, Digital Health and Clean Tech.
To close out the day, the Summit will feature a topic-focused networking session, where all are invited to make in-person connections with speakers, sponsors, and colleagues from across the state and region.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.sovermontzone.com/summit.
The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation and Bennington County Regional Commission co-host the event on behalf of the Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone, and as part of the Southern Vermont Economy Project which helps build capacity, expertise, and resources within the Zone. The goal of the event is to build knowledge, momentum, and partnerships across our region.