WILMINGTON — More than 200 local, regional and state leaders will be meeting in Wilmington on May 23 for the 6th SoVermont Economy Summit.
The event will be held at the Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain. The theme of this year’s summit is “Forging our Future.”
Among the highlights will be an event honoring 18 Emerging Leaders from throughout the region. They come from Bennington and North Bennington, Pownal, Manchester Center, Dorset, Shaftsbury and other communities in Southern Vermont (for a full list of this year’s and past winners, visit sovermontzone.com/emerging-leaders.
Keynoting the summit will be Rob Riley, president of the Northern Forest Center. Riley has guided the Northern Forest Center to become the respected regional innovation and investment partner it is today, according to summit sponsors.
Sessions include “The Power of Collaboration,” focusing on intermunicipal cooperation; increasing local engagement; preparing for and funding local infrastructure and energy resilience in your town; marketing fundamentals for businesses and organizations — sponsored by Vermont Economic Development Authority; and "Big Money for Big Projects," designed to help small towns plan for projects using federal ARPA funds.
Another session focuses on assisting communities as they plan for creating a place for young people to thrive.
The summit will host a closing reception from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
SoVermont is a partnership of the Bennington County Industrial Corp., the Bennington County Regional Commission, the Bennington Regional Economic Development Group, the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., and Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies.
For more information, including a full list of workshops and speakers, and registration, visit sovermontzone.com/summit.