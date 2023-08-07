BENNINGTON – Members of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce are confident that the region is a good place to do business, and report financial conditions as good or better than the year before the COVID pandemic, according to the results of a member survey conducted by the Chamber last month.
According to the survey results, 94 percent of respondents said Southern Vermont is a good place to have a business or organization. Chamber Executive Director Matt Harrington attributed the high approval rating to a favorable business environment, supportive communities, the region’s natural beauty and attractions, and various resources available to help businesses thrive.
Among members surveyed, 45.4 percent reported financial performance had improved over 2019, and another 25.7 percent said their performance was about the same as that pre-pandemic year, the chamber announced. Another 18.2 percent said their business's financial performance was worse compared to 2019.
The survey was conducted online in mid-July, and got responses from 73 of the Chamber’s 400 members, or 18.25 percent, Harrington said.
A year ago, when asked the same question by the Chamber, 45 percent of members indicated their business was doing better, 21 percent indicated that it was doing worse, 26 percent indicated it was doing the same, and 9 percent indicated they weren't in business in 2019.
The survey asked for comparisons between current conditions and 2019 because that was the last year before the pandemic, he explained.
“If you’re feeling better about your business, that's a rough indication you’re more optimistic than you were in 2019 – and also that your business has gone through an amazing amount of adversity,” he said.
The purpose of the survey, Harrington said, is to provide a comparison point between perceptions and data showing members’ degree of confidence.
"We started this survey to provide data and talking points to move forward - part of it was we were being hard on ourselves," Harrington said, adding that's a common theme in New England towns that were previously manufacturing centers.
The 94 percent confidence in the region as a good place to do business is an “amazing statistic,” he said, adding that positive perception has increased since the Chamber began the annual survey. “If you were to go door to door I bet you’d hear more mumbling and grumbling.”
“It’s an interesting juxtaposition,” he added. “Collectively we feel like we’re worse off than we are.”
Among challenges faced by businesses, workforce shortages remain the most significant concern.
"Restaurants and the hospitality sector still need help," Harrington said. "The majority of America is made of small businesses so the majority of business owners are struggling to find workers. ... It's a challenge we're going to face over the long term."
That, in turn, points to the importance of welcoming new Vermonters and diversifying the ranks of entrepreneurs in the region, Harrington said.
According to the results, 30.5 percent of businesses identified as woman-owned and 8.3 percent as young professional-owned. Additionally, 4.17 percent of respondents identified as BIPOC-owned and 5.56 as LGBTQI+ owned.
"Part of it is we have to start thinking about Vermont being an open state that wants to attract workers of all types," Harrington said. "We at the Chamber are trying to set a narrative tone .. Things are changing. We need to welcome people to Vermont. These members are making our economy successful. We need to put more effort and programs behind those efforts to make sure we foster that inclusivity."
Among those surveyed, 20 percent indicated that they plan to retire or close in the next three to five years. But 70.7 percent of those planning to retire said they do not have a succession plan in place.
One way for the Chamber to address that is to provide links between would-be business owners and successful businesses whose owners are seeking to retire, Harrington said.
"We have to pave a path for entrepreneurs," Harrington said. "You could walk into a turnkey ready shop and have 40 or 50 years behind your belt. Imagine starting not from zero but from 50 years."
When asked about additional business services that could aid growth, 36 percent of respondents identified improved cellular service as a key factor. Another 34 percent sought improvement in destination marketing of the area, and 32.7 percent said businesses need more access to capital to grow.
"When it comes to marketing the area we have to have that conversation. We're competing with Maine and New Hampshire and you don't do that without money. And more capital for starting and growing business is important," he said. But in front of those two was cellular service. If you drive from Peru to Pownal -- it's still amazing that in 2023 we can't hold a call. "
A community-driven solution, such as the way communications union districts helped solve the lack of high-speed internet, could be the way to fix that problem, he added. "That seems to have worked very well for fiber ... maybe can we translate that into cell service."