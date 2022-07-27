BRATTLEBORO — When you talk about a “view from the office,” it doesn’t get much better than working at Whetstone Beer Co. in Brattleboro.
Offering stunning views of the Connecticut River and Wantastiquet Mountain, Whetstone Beer Co. seats about 200, including in a picturesque bier garten located on the roof, and a large wraparound deck on the first floor. This backdrop provides an inspiring environment not just for guests, but for employees, as well. Even the dishwashing station intentionally has a breathtaking view of the river.
“We care about food and the environment and people. We wanted a place to go hang out and couldn’t find one, so we bought this little cafe on the waterfront 10 years ago and created a new space, which we love,” says David Hiler, co-owner. He and his business partners, Tim and Amy Brady, own Whetstone Beer Co., River Garden Marketplace and Kampfires Campground — all three are Whetstone brands.
The Whetstone's cafe menu includes frequently updated specials and seasonal offerings prepared in-house by their kitchen team with a focus on local and sustainable options. The business incorporates “green” features throughout, such as the grill area harnessing steam to heat their hot water, and staff compost everything they can, which reduces their landfill footprint.
Recently celebrating their 10th anniversary with a rebrand and some exciting updates, Whetstone Brands has jobs available in several departments, from landscaping to service, and from hospitality to administration. With great benefits and work/life culture, owners and management are proud to say that more than 67 percent of their team has been a part of the Whetstone family for more than two years.
Hiler is proud that they offer all of their employees “a living wage.” He says their mission is “to be the best brewery and tap room around!” Team members have told him they like working there because it’s a fun and vibrant atmosphere where staff and guests all have a good time. He adds, “As much of our clientele is knowledgeable about beer, we expect our staff to be equally, if not more, passionate about beer and beer styles.”
They pool tips, so that everyone makes between $20 to $30 an hour. The crew can also work at their sister properties: River Garden Marketplace and Kampfires Campground.
“It’s a beautiful place to work, and I’m very proud of Whetstone Beer Co.," said Eva Gwinn, a keyholder who grew up in Brattleboro, has been working there for six years. "The owners put a lot back into this town. For example, the bingo night raises money for local charities each week.” Gwinn laughs as she shares stories of the teams’ field trips and events she’s attended recently. They went on a Ben & Jerry’s tour, visited Mass MoCA and traveled to Waitsfield, just to name a few.
They are always looking for "Brew Crew" members who want to be a part of their team and who love craft beer. By design, they only have four positions in the brewery: kitchen, counter/busser, bartender and keyholder (a bartender who can open and close the brewery).
Team members' benefits include:
- Health care (fully paid for management and 50 percent paid for all full-time employees)
- 401(k) (with match after 6 months of employment)
- Paid time off (for all employees)
- Fixed work schedules
- Employee discounts (including memberships, merchandise, food and even camping)
- Free membership to Brattleboro Art Museum, which includes a discount at gift shop
- Food discounts for all staff, free membership at their swim club and miniature golf course, discounts on lodging
- Staff recognition for every year they have worked with Whetstone brands
- Staff outings
So whether you’re looking for your first place to work or a new place to work, Whetstone is the place to work.
For more information, visit whetstonebeer.com/station/ or call 802-490-2354.