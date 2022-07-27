BRATTLEBORO — If you want to make a difference in someone’s life, then a job at the Brattleboro Retreat is right for you.
The Brattleboro Retreat, opened 180 years ago, is a private, nonprofit, psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital, offering comprehensive services designed to meet the mental health needs of children, adolescents and adults from all walks of life. They offer a variety of inpatient, outpatient, residential and day programs. The Retreat also offers specialized programs to meet the needs of uniformed service providers and health care professionals.
The buildings and grounds look much like a rural college campus with a central green, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, and is close to downtown Brattleboro.
Its mission statement reads, “Inspired by the courage of our patients, the Brattleboro Retreat is dedicated to children, adolescents and adults in their pursuit of recovery from mental illness, psychological trauma and addiction. We are committed to excellence in treatment, advocacy, education, research and community service. We provide hope, healing, safety and privacy through a full continuum of medical and holistic services delivered by expert caregivers in a uniquely restorative Vermont setting.”
Staff includes hundreds of experienced physicians, nurses, social workers, behavioral health technicians and others who share one mission: a person’s well-being. They have full-time and part-time positions available and take a team approach to care. Twelve-hour day and night shifts are available. They treat people with respect and support, while working to eliminate shame and stigma around mental illness.
The Retreat is recruiting for these positions:
- behavioral health technicians;
- registered nurses;
- licensed practical nurses;
- clinic coordinator;
- power plant technician;
- clinical manager;
- case manager;
- patient access services representative;
- and program assistants.
The Retreat offers competitive pay and benefits, including:
- highly competitive salaries;
- excellent shift differentials;
- medical, dental and vision benefits;
- 403(b) retirement savings plan with employer match;
- flexible health care spending accounts;
- basic life, accident, short-term and long-term disability, and other insurance coverage;
- tuition reimbursement;
- work/life balance;
- paid holidays;
- generous paid time off;
- flexible leave policies;
- employee discounts with local vendors;
- employee fitness room;
- amazing people;
- collaborative work environment;
- extensive clinical orientation;
- and ongoing training and support.
The Retreat is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for day shift behavioral health techs and a $2,000 sign-on bonus for night shift behavioral health techs.
“Working at the Brattleboro Retreat is challenging but also very rewarding. I experience tremendous satisfaction in being able to help patients feel welcome, safe and comfortable, so they can focus on recovery,” says Retreat employee Robert Smith, a behavioral health tech and president of United Nurses & Allied Professionals Local 5086 (Unit 2).
For more information, contact Sam Mathewes-Clark, human resources, at 802-258-6721 or email him at smclark@brattlebororetreat.org, or visit brattlebororetreat.org/careers.