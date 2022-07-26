BENNINGTON — Children are our future. With a solid education from caring teachers, today's children become the next astrophysicists, medical doctors, nurses, professors, artists, musicians and world leaders.
Vermont is known for its high-quality education, and the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union is committed to its excellent programs and teaching staff. This includes substitute teachers.
The SVSU — which oversees schools in Bennington, Shaftsbury, Arlington, Woodford and Pownal — is seeking substitute teachers who put children first, and it offers educational benefits to substitutes who choose to climb the career ladder.
"We have had staff members who started as para-educators and are now teachers. We’ve helped them get their education and certifications. There definitely is a career ladder for someone who is dedicated," said James Culkeen, SVSU superintendent.
Jeff Johnson, Shaftsbury Elementary School principal, and Mount Anthony Union High School Principal Tim Payne started out as paraeducators. And Johnson now has two former substitutes working for him as teachers.
The supervisory union employs 750 full-time staff members, which includes over 350 teachers.
"We're one of the largest employers in Bennington County. We also are indirect sources of employment for Dufour Transportation, The Abbey Group and other contracted providers," said Nick Gault, the SVSU's director of human resources.
Benefits
In the current market, school districts compete for committed employees. Benefit packages ensure that employees stay and grow their careers with an organization. Not only does working for the schools provide a flexible schedule and the satisfaction of shaping students' lives, the SVSU offers generous benefits.
"We have a comprehensive benefits package that we feel is as strong as any available in Southern Vermont, including health, dental, life, long-term disability, retirement and paid time off," said Gault.
Besides the benefits offered to employees, the careers offer other rewards that bring fulfillment to the teachers and the children under their guidance.
"At the middle school and high school level, I have new teachers who have asked about opportunities to serve as a coach or advise a club. The school is big enough to support that," said Payne, the Mount Anthony Union High School principal.
Work culture
Vermont's schools are among the highest ranking in the U.S. Because of smaller populations, one-on-one interaction is the result.
"Vermont has the lowest student-to-staff ratio to any state in the country," said Gault.
Vermont is also known for people contributing to their communities in meaningful ways.
"My first year at the high school, I found the vast majority of staff were helpful. They volunteered for things. They showed up when I asked them to show up. At graduation, we asked folks to get back to wearing caps and gowns for the kids, and we had a good showing. The vast majority of staff are really willing to step up to help the kids and to help me as a new principal," said Payne.
Ideal employee
Finding the right fit is important to the aspiring teacher and the school district.
"I’m looking for people who believe that you’ve got to have a relationship with a kid in order to be effective. You have to know that the first and second days of school are about making relationships. That’s what sets up the year for success," said Payne.
Career opportunities
The SVSU is currently hiring substitute teachers and other staff positions.
"We're always in need of substitutes, both short- and long-term. We have welcomed back retired teachers to fill some of these assignments, and will continue to do," said Gault.
For more information on career opportunities, go to svsu.org.