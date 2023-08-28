BENNINGTON — Jim and Karen Lee announced that they are coming out of retirement and getting back in the solar business. After founding Solar Pro in 2008, the Lees retired in June of 2021. At that time, they transferred ownership of Solar Pro to Alexander Mintz, a highly experienced solar professional who moved to Bennington County from the Albany, N.Y., area. Mintz and the Lees worked toward the smooth transition and continued operation of Solar Pro.
Things were going very well for Solar Pro under Mintz’s leadership until Bhima NiSa’s family and the employees of Power Guru made an urgent appeal to Mintz for his help. NiSa was the owner-operator of Power Guru, a friendly competior of Solar Pro when he passed away in late 2020. The tragedy left a management vacuum in the company that needed to be filled.
At the time, Power Guru was in the middle of the development of community solar projects in Bennington. As a former friend of NiSa, Mintz felt that it was important to honor NiSa’s legacy and to keep the staff employed. Mintz agreed to take over management of Power Guru.
Two years later, Power Guru is doing well. Power Guru’s community solar projects are up and running and providing clean electricity for dozens of residents. Now Mintz is in the process of purchasing Power Guru from the NiSa estate. Solar Pro and Power Guru will soon be one company.
The company plans to build more solar energy for the residents and businesses of the southwestern Vermont region, according to a release. Jim and Karen Lee have agreed to come out of retirement to become sales and system designers for Power Guru to help the company grow.
The Lees have a personal and working relationship with Mintz. And the federal income tax credit rate for residential solar installations is back up to 30 percent with tax incentives for businesses even higher. Solar panels and inverters are more powerful than ever before.
For more information, contact Jim or Karen Lee at solarprovermont@gmail.com or (802)375-6462.