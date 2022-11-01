BENNINGTON — The Planning Commission has scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. to consider an amended site plan on Apple Hill for the stalled Chelsea Solar generating facility.
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said the town received a copy of the revised solar plan from developer Allco Renewable Energy Ltd., which has proposed two 2-megawatt commercial solar projects for the Apple Hill area of town — neither of which has won a permit from the state Public Utility Commission.
However, Michael Melone, of Allco, said in a notice of a revised project application to the PUC, that Allco believes the new plan resolves issues highlighted in rejections of the earlier proposal.
NOTICE SENT
Monks said the town Planning Commission is expected to review the proposal and make a recommendation to the Select Board, which could then forward the town’s remarks to the PUC. The state commission will make the final permitting decision.
“By moving the footprint of the project further south to take advantage of the topographical features (i.e., the southern tree line), the project is naturally screened from all significant public vantage points,” Melone said in an Oct. 19 letter to the Planning Commission. “From the north, south, east and west, the existing vegetation and natural slope of the terrain naturally screen the entire array.”
Impacts on the scenic beauty of the hillside area west of Route 7, which is visible from many areas in Bennington, were cited in past rejections of the Chelsea project.
In addition, the developer contends that, “For the site plan enclosed, we worked extensively with aesthetics consultants to develop a new site plan that would meet the criteria for a ‘preferred area’ [for solar projects] under the Town Plan 2018 Energy Amendment."
Melone added, “Based on this current plan for the project, we are formally requesting that the town make a determination that the project meets the definition of being within a ‘preferred area’ under the Energy Amendment given its ... ‘proximity to existing hedgerows or other topographical features that naturally screen the entire proposed array.’ ... If the town determines that the project is within a ‘preferred area,’ we are also formally requesting that the town support our efforts to obtain a certificate of public good for the project before the PUC.”
OPPONENT COMMENTS
“Asking the town to designate this amended Chelsea project a preferred site is asking the town not to uphold our Town Plan,” said Lora Block, a member of the Apple Hill Homeowners Association, which has opposed two Allco solar projects on Apple Hill. “The PUC and the state Supreme Court have already rejected the original Chelsea project, because it goes against the Town Plan, mainly because the project is set on a prominent hillside.”
She added, “Modifying the Chelsea project, but keeping it in the same location obviously means it’s still on the same prominent hillside, visible from the same places it was visible before. It’s also not on a preferred site. It never has been.”
Block said it seems the developers “are getting more and more desperate. I don’t believe the Planning Commission or the Select Board will be convinced by the developer’s wishful thinking. The developers should move this project to some of the almost 500 acres that have been officially designated ‘preferred’ solar sites [in Bennington].”
SINGLE PROJECT ISSUE
The amended Chelsea Solar plan also would address the “single plant” issue that factored in the rejection the original plan in 2019, the developer states. That rejection by the PUC was based on the a shared power line access with the developer’s similar size Apple Hill project.
Chelsea was rejected because both projects were proposed at 2 megawatts, which is double the maximum size allowed by the state for a single solar project.
“As such, we are electing to proceed under option above and are preparing a new [application] filing for the project, which will demonstrate that the project does not share any infrastructure with the Apple Hill solar facility,” Melone wrote.
Both projects are stalled in efforts to obtain a certificate of public good from the PUC.