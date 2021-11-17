BENNINGTON — Bennington business owners are preparing for one of the biggest sales days of the year, Small Business Saturday, which takes place this weekend.
This nationwide initiative, which was started by American Express in 2010, encourages consumers to shop local and support small businesses, with the goal of bolstering local economies and keeping shopping dollars in-state.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be making appearances up and down Main, North and South streets.
“2020 was generally a wash due to the pandemic," said Jenny Dewar, director of the Better Bennington Corp. "We are immensely excited to start bringing back our traditions, but we do ask that people maintain distance and consider wearing masks in our stores since cases are sadly on the rise again.
“As the options for online shopping continue to expand, this event reminds everyone about the importance of shopping locally first. Our downtown is back, we are all beginning to decorate, and the shops are ready to welcome everyone back to shopping locally. It’s become the day to 'see and be seen' in Downtown Bennington, and we're thrilled to take part again this year to celebrate our small businesses and kickoff the holiday shopping season."
Keep an eye on the Better Bennington Corp. social media for specials. The mission of the BBC is to lead and support public and private efforts that enhance downtown as the vital commercial and cultural heart of the community.