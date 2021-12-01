Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.