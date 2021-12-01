Small businesses everywhere could use a pick-me-up, and upcoming awards could give them just that.
The Small Business Association Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2022 small business awards. Previous Vermont winners include Ben and Jerry’s, Mamava and Lawson's Finest Liquids.
The awards recognize the achievements of small businesses assisted by the association and the contributions they've made to their communities and the state's economy.
To nominate a Vermont business, email the name of the business — along with the owner’s name and specific award category the company is being nominated for — to daniel.monahan@sba.gov. Businesses may self-nominate.
The categories are:
Small Business Person of the Year: This is for individual or partners who own a small business, which has increased sales, profits and employees, and have been in business for three years. The business must have received Small Business Administration assistance.
Exporting Small Business of the Year: To be eligible for this category, the business must have increased sales, profits and/or employees due to exporting and been in business for three years.
Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: For this category, the small business must have been family-owned for at least 15 years and ownership has transitioned to another generation.
Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: In this section, the small business must be at least 51 percent owned by a veteran of U.S. armed forces, which has been in business for three years.
Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: This category is for a small business at least 51 percent owned by a woman and which has been in business for three years.
Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year: Small businesses at least 51 percent owned by an ethnic minority and which have been open for three years are eligible.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: This award is open to an individual or partners who own a small business, are under 30 and have been in business for three years.
Microenterprise of the Year: This is open to an individual or partners who own a microenterprise with five or fewer employees, received Small Business Association assistance and have been in business for three years.
For more information about the awards, call 802-828-4422 or email daniel.monahan@sba.gov.