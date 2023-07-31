BENNINGTON — Would you like your home to be warmer during the cold this coming winter, but worry you can't afford efficiency improvements? Low-cost insulating window inserts from the non-profit WindowDressers can save you money and fuel. Teams in Bennington County’s Southshire and the Northshire are looking for individuals wanting insulating window inserts for their homes or apartments and/or those wanting to help build and provide them.
These insulating window inserts fit inside of your existing windows to let in the sunlight and views while keeping more heat inside your home. The inserts are high quality and low cost because they are built by trained volunteers at barn-raising-style Community Builds across Bennington County.
The inserts are built with attractive pine frames and wrapped drum-tight with durable plastic film to create clear views through an insulating air space. Foam weather stripping around the outer edges stops drafts and aids the insert’s tight, custom fit. The inserts are installed from the inside of windows and held in place by friction – and they are beautiful. Depending on the efficiency of your windows and home, you could see fuel savings of up to 20 percent with inserts in place.
Last year, WindowDressers volunteers built 500 inserts for area families and non-profits. While the full price for inserts for average-sized windows usually costs $30 to $60, the local WindowDressers team receives generous donations to make inserts free for anyone for whom cost is an issue. Last year, over 40 percent of inserts built for families and organizations in the Bennington area were at no cost to the recipient.
Several local businesses — including the the Bank of Bennington and Community Bank — have generously donated funds or volunteers.
The Bennington County WindowDressers volunteer teams are accepting orders now for the fall build season. Volunteers will be measuring windows through August. The inserts will be assembled at local Community Builds in Bennington and Arlington in early October.
Everyone who orders inserts also participates in the Community Build – that could include helping set up, putting inserts together, providing cookies or brownies for volunteers, or making reminder calls. The number of homes served by each of the two local Community Builds is limited to about 30, so interested households should sign up right away.
To sign up for inserts, to volunteer, or to make a donation, please contact the local build coordinator at WindowDress23@gmail.com or by calling 413-652 -7911.