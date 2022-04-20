BENNINGTON — Earlier this month, staff members from the Village Garage Distillery, The 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen, and Madison’s came together to not just swap cocktail recipes, but also create a partnership between downtown businesses.
“I think it’s a great collaboration thing we’re doing together,” said Mike Madison, co-owner of 421 and Madison’s. Glen Sauer, co-owner of the distillery, touched on the same sentiment and emphasized the importance of downtown businesses working together.
The businesses met during off hours at the distillery, and allowed the Banner to join them. Desiree Hazen and Samantha Joy, the managers of 421, sat at the distillery’s bar as they flipped through a binder of cocktail recipes Stephen “Pip” Roffi, a bartender at the distillery, created.
Hazen and Joy chose several cocktails from the thick binder and Roffi made them for 421’s bartenders to try. Among the drinks were the Bennington Buck, the Garagemopolitan and the Porch Pounder.
The Bennington Buck uses the distillery’s bonfire whiskey, maple syrup and strawberries. It has a light summer flavor and a bright pink color. The patron who orders it will be able to smell the strawberries from a mile away. The Garagemopolitan also used bonfire whiskey and is pink. The Porch Pounder is a twist on the tequila sunrise, but uses gin instead of tequila.
These are the three drinks the 421 bartenders favored while they were looking through the list of possible drinks, and now they might be listed on their own menu and Madison’s — although with a special twist.
“It’s our own concoction,” said Madison.
421 and Madison’s use spirits from the distillery. When the distillery’s liquor is being used by the Madison brothers, they’ll put “Village” in the drink’s name on the menu. For example, The Village M. uses the distillery’s bourbon and is currently on 421’s menu.
It’s a two-way street. The distillery sells beer that was brewed at Madison’s. Madison said the bourbon porter, which is on tap at 421 and the distillery, is brewed at Madison’s with the distillery’s bourbon. They also have the porter in cans — and they sell out quickly.
Madison said that having different bars and restaurants downtown will bring in more customers, local and out-of-state.
“I think it’s just good for the town,” he said. “Places like [the distillery], and like the brewery, it’s a destination for people from out of state … so I think it’s a huge hit for Bennington.”
He’s also not concerned with the distillery taking business from his restaurants. Madison told Sauer that the distillery has had no negative effect on his business. People come downtown to have a few drinks, and they can walk from Main Street to the distillery.
“We’ve gotten even busier,” he said.