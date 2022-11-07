MANCHESTER — Shaw's supermarket held a grand reopening on Friday, with store leadership, employees, community members and officers from the local police and fire departments.
"We're going to keep this going," Kalan Ingalls, store director, proclaimed as he welcomed everyone to the store, which underwent some upgrades recently.
Ingalls honored many store employees, taking the time to mention particular achievements and praise each individual.
The store awarded $1,000 checks each to Manchester Elementary Middle School and The Community Food Cupboard.
State Rep. Kathleen James, D-Bennington 4, made a short speech before cutting the ribbon.
She thanked Shaw's for partnering with the community and helping folks who don't have enough to eat.
"We should all be really grateful for that, and I think that we should all be incredibly grateful looking around for the amazing investment that they have made in our town."