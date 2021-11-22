Got news to crow about from your local business? Let Vermont News & Media help you spread the word.
Our special business sections, online and in print on Thursdays and Fridays in the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal, are your showcase to let your partners, peers and customers know how you're faring with:
- acquisitions and mergers
- new hires, retirements and promotions
- new developments and product lines
- trends and forecasts
- and any other business news that's fit for general audiences.
Send your local business news to news@benningtonbanner.com for Bennington County; news@manchesterjournal.com for the Northshire; and news@reformer.com for Windham County. Put business news in the subject line, and send along high-resolution jpgs when including photos.