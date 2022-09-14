Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — The town of Manchester will host a free public forum on housing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Kilburn Room at Town Hall, 70 Jeff Williams Way. The event is open to the public and will include a Q&A.

During the two-hour event, officials from state and local government will discuss the statewide housing crisis and work that’s underway to create more housing for low- and moderate-income Vermonters. Topics will include Manchester’s housing market, infrastructure, state laws and local zoning, and possible sites and solutions. Following the presentations, a panel will take questions from the audience.

A detailed agenda will be available in October. All presentations will be posted to the town website following the forum, and GNAT will tape the event for public viewing.

For more information, contact Phil Peterson, Manchester Planning Commission, at phil.peterson100@gmail.com.

