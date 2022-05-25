BRATTLEBORO — All are welcome at the River Gallery School of Art, the 45-year-old institution proudly declares.
The school is built on the belief that everyone can benefit from creative expression and is committed to fostering an inclusive art-making community, with a variety of experiences built around equity and access.
First opened in 1976 by founders Ric Campman and Barbara Merfeld Campman, it offers art classes in different mediums for all ages, without regard for financial need, and afterschool studio classes for children and teens. River Gallery School of Art provides a studio space in which students can explore their creativity through the practice of making art.
The school is based on the belief that each person will find unique and valuable expression through art. With mentoring, the school provides the techniques to develop skills, inviting the possibility of art to become a vital force in one’s life.
“I’m an artist that worked in the field of commercial design and illustration. I started with RGS as a teacher and soon moved into the administrative role,” says Donna Hawes, director of creative connections. "The experience has been a deep and rewarding one of learning about the world of partnerships and inclusive programming."
River Gallery School of Art is located at 32 Main St. in Brattleboro and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.