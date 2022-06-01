BENNINGTON — Bennington Pizza House on Main Street has officially reopened since it closed after an electrical fire in February.
At 4:55 a.m. on Feb. 14, the authorities were alerted by owners Ryan and Heather Hassett that an electrical fire broke out in the kitchen of the pizzeria. While there was no major structural damage, there was a considerable amount of smoke damage.
The pizzeria reopened its doors, for one day only, on MayFest. The restaurant officially opened again on Wednesday.
The pizza house announced its reopening on Facebook, and the town erupted with positive comments. Everyone welcomed the business back with open arms and ready-and-waiting stomachs. Many commenters made a point to say they would be stopping by the restaurant this week.
“So glad you are able to open up again," Eileen Smail said. "You are the only place I will get pizza.”
Emily Harrington added, “Best news. We've been waiting for this day and days to come.”
On Wednesday, Ryan Hassett said the restaurant isn’t quite at full capacity but is almost to that point.
“We’re already getting phone calls and stuff at nine o’clock this morning, trying to find out if we’re going to be open and [if] they can order their pizza,” said Hassett. “We don’t have time to make lasagna and stuff like that yet, but we’re getting there."
The owners also have taken fire prevention measures to stop any future problems in their tracks. Hassett said they installed a security system that includes smoke detectors, and leak and water detection.
The destruction of the fire also gave the owners an opportunity to make cosmetic changes to their restaurant. The lights were switched to LEDs, everything has been repainted, and the kitchen is now full of stainless steel.
“We put extra fire protection behind the stainless steel on everything. So, it's a lot safer now,” said Hassett.
Only two appliances were lost in the fire. Everything else was cleaned by the Hassetts with elbow grease and Vermont grit.
Hassett also mentioned that he’s been having a difficult time working with the insurance company. Still, he said, “It is worth putting it back together again and opening back up again.”