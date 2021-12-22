ARLINGTON — New leadership just stepped up at a local manufacturing company.
Mack Molding, a leading custom plastic injection molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced recently that Rich Hornby has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing operations for Mack’s northern division.
“Rich has made a significant impact on Mack since first joining the company as a program manager focused on orthopedics and disposable medical devices in 2011,” said Mack Molding President Jeff Somple. “He has been serving as headquarters plant manager since 2014. Within this role, Rich combined the logistical skills he learned as military officer with his medical sales and engineering background to lead the team through a significant period of growth.
“His tenure has been highlighted by significant program launches, strong team development and most recently navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic,” Somple added. “Now, as vice president of manufacturing operations for the northern division, he will unify our Vermont facilities, implementing shared manufacturing platforms that will drive improved productivity and quality to the benefit of our customers.”
In his new role, Hornby will continue leading Mack’s headquarters in Arlington, as well as assume responsibility for manufacturing operations at the company’s East Arlington and Cavendish facilities. He will oversee information technology for Mack North. He reports directly to Somple.
Hornby draws on his more than 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, from which he retired as a lieutenant colonel. This experience, coupled with his deep knowledge of Mack and previous experience as a program manager for Millstone Medical Outsourcing in Fall River, Mass., has made him a well-rounded leader.
A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he earned a master's degree in business administration from Pennsylvania State University. Rich also has a Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from Villanova University in Villanova, Penn.