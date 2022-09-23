BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation will host a ribbon cutting at the formal opening of Island Flavor on Monday at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The executive director and a number of the BBC board and committee members will celebrate the opening of the eatery, located at 512 Main Street. This new Jamaican cafe held a soft opening last week and is a very welcome addition to the downtown, the BBC said.
Island Flavor is take-out only and its business hours are currently 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Saturday. These hours are subject to change. Island Flavor serves lunch and dinner. Its menu includes jerk chicken, curry goat, plantains, curry chicken and more.
Island Flavor’s owner, Anique Gilpin, is originally from Jamaica and moved to Bennington from Queens, New York, in 2018. She also owns Nix Nax next door.