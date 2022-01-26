NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — If you’re a college student on the brink of a job hunt, don’t miss an upcoming series of resume workshops.
Lever’s Berkshire Interns program will offer a series of virtual resume and cover letter workshops for college students in February and March. These free workshops, offered by the economic development nonprofit agency, are open to any current college student seeking advice and information on internships and career readiness.
Workshops will take place via Zoom at 12 p.m. Feb. 2, 1 p.m. March 3 and 7 p.m. March 28. Register at berkshireinternsspring22.rsvpify.com. Jade Schnauber, Lever’s workforce programs manager, will give a brief overview of Lever’s Berkshire Interns program, which places college students in paid internships at leading Berkshire businesses, along with resources and support through the duration of the internship. Schnauber will also offer tips and best practices for resumes and cover letters; students who attend can bring a sample resume and cover letter for review, and can ask questions about the job and internship application process.
“We want to provide a resource for students that works in tandem with college career readiness programs,” Schnauber said. “Lever’s Berkshire Interns program has placed 105 students in internships in Western Massachusetts — because we’re so familiar with internships in the area, we can offer students additional information and context, helping them feel confident about applying to internships and even recommending positions that might be a good fit.”
About Berkshire Interns
Berkshire Interns places college students and recent college graduates in paid summer internships at leading Berkshire County businesses and organizations. The program serves regional businesses, municipalities and nonprofits as well as college students with an affinity to the Berkshire region. Learn more at berkshireinterns.org.