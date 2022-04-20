CommercialCafe conducted a study on energy consumption in the U.S., and Vermont landed in the top five producers for hydroelectric and solar production.
The study relied on data provided by Energy Information Administration, looking at state-level and sector-specific changes in yearly U.S. energy sales between 2020 and 2021. It also examines emerging power generation and consumption trends between 2011 and 2021.
Vermont's total energy consumption increased by 2 percent when compared to 2020, totaling 5.4 million megawatt hours in 2021.
The commercial sector rose by 3 percent each year, but dropped 4 percent in 2021 compared to 2019 and 7 percent compared to 2011.
Residential consumption is the only area to see growth in 2021 throughout the decade. It rose 1 percent compared to 2020, 5 percent compared to 2019 and 3 percent compared to 2011.
Vermont is in the top five producers of hydroelectric energy and solar energy, when broken down by percentage as opposed to volume.
Vermont gets half of it's energy from hydroelectric plants, putting the state in the top five when compared to the rest of the country. The state gets almost 9 percent of its energy from solar panels, which again lands Vermont in the top five in the U.S. The rest of Vermont's energy production is 15.7 percent wind energy and 25.4 percent from other sources.
To see the complete study, visit commercialcafe.com/blog/us-energy-consumption-2021/.