BENNINGTON — A new housing franchise just arrived in town.
Michael Wohl, regional owner of Exit Realty New England, announced that the company is expanding its real estate franchise operation to the Bennington market. “Exit Realty has never had an office in Vermont, and we are aggressively looking for our first franchisee with a plan to open four offices across the state before the end of 2022,” Wohl said in a statement.
Exit Realty New England is part of Exit Realty Corp. International, a real estate franchise brand with independently owned and managed brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada. Exit Realty New England is a partner with all Exit Realty Brokers in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.
“Our goal is to be a partner motivated to help them all succeed,” Wohl said. “We help our brokers run a better business and supplement their local operation with regional platforms designed to keep the broker focused on serving their agents, and their agents serving their customers. We’ve created a culture where we are all supportive and aligned on our short and long-term business goals.”
Bennington was chosen as an initial market to establish Exit’s footprint in Vermont because of its robust real estate market and large base of real estate professionals. “Our plan is to expand to both rural locations as well as the larger population areas of Montpelier, St. Johnsbury, Middlebury, Burlington, Brattleboro and Rutland,” Wohl said.
For more information about Exit Realty’s expansion in the state, call 617-318-7933 or visit exitrealty-ne.com.