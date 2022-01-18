MANCHESTER — Celebratory toasts work the best when everyone is included.
Tost, an international maker of non-alcoholic sparkling refreshers with main offices in the downtown’s Battenshire Building, offers exactly that: a fine beverage for every occasion.
Tost (pronounced like “toast”) is for individuals, markets or hosts who know that options are needed for all guests at functions large and small.
What makes this product special, says CEO Brooks Addington, is that Tost beverages — a rival for wine, champagne and other celebratory drinks — are “empowering people to live healthier lifestyles, if they choose.”
“And that isn't for people that are only nondrinkers, but also for people who just might not be drinking today, or this month, or this week, or whatever it may be. That really is what we are,” Addington said.
Who are customers of Tost? A full spectrum of consumers and businesses, with their purchasing decisions ranging from health consciousness to business-mindedness and/or inclusion.
“We got an email literally three days ago from a customer that said, ‘You know, I absolutely love your product. It's helped me get through a period of time when I've decided to stop drinking. It's helped me to get sober,’” Addington relayed. “We love those stories.”
The genesis of Tost was that there was a missing piece at events, eateries or parties; there was nothing to drink that was as meaningful or as sophisticated as the alcoholic offering or wine list. People had limited choices.
“‘Here's a sparkling water, here's a ginger ale, here's a fruit juice,’” said Addington, recalling the slim pickings. “It all started with inclusion, of having people feel like they were a part of the party, that they would feel comfortable.”
When Tost was in development, its founders — who included Alfred Portale, the former Gotham Bar and Grill owner, and Michelin star and James Beard award-winning chef — were seeking the attributes of an alcoholic beverage without any alcohol.
“We're not trying to taste like a champagne or Prosecco or wine or a beer or spirit, or anything else. We have our own unique flavor profile. But the experience is like an alcoholic beverage,” Addington said. “So there's a nose, there's a finish, there's a sophistication to the product, so that it pairs well with food. All these things are about the experience.”
The first iterations of the beverage were created and tested back in the mid-2010s, with multiple tries to perfect the blend of teas and floral extracts, with the stringency of flavors like white cranberry and tannins from herbal blends.
“We didn't come forward and say we want to make the best sparkling tea in the world. We said we want to make a great non-alcoholic alternative. And this is what we came up with,” said Addington, who started as a Tost adviser and rose to chief officer and majority shareholder.
Part of rituals
The sparkling refreshers have worked their way into people’s daily drinking rituals, such as the “glass of wine every night before dinner.”
Tost had a customer write in and say: “‘I've replaced that with Tost, and I feel better about it,’” Addington said. “We also love when people say, ‘I had two drinks, and I decided to have Tost, because three or four would not have been a good idea.’ Or, ‘I had one, and I was the driver, and so I finished the night off with Tost.’”
That’s what makes Addington and his team proud, how Tost fits for people who don't drink and for people who do, but “may just not want to drink at that moment.”
“We kind of joke that it's for everyone between 7-year-old girls and 87-year-old grandfathers,” Addington said. “This is a beverage that really everyone can enjoy.”
Sales and marketing, which Tost does with a closely knit team of independent contractors, show that it's an occasion-based beverage, and people of all ages enjoy it, of all demographics and backgrounds.
Addington said there were 1.7 million servings of Tost poured last year, and company revenue has doubled, and then tripled, over the past two years.
“We expect that to continue this year,” Addington said.
Tost is sold in eight countries and 35 states, with a broad range of stores and eateries, individuals and consumers as its base.
The pandemic and its effects
Tost is one of the companies that shifted its business focus early in the pandemic, to good effect. The company has seen a big uptick in sales in beverage and liquor stores.
In addition to healthy personal choices, “that's people who are buying alcohol that realize they have people in their life, in their community, that don't necessarily want to drink, and they want to give them something that's on par and elevated, and it's equally meaningful,” Addington said.
Tost’s business growth mirrors the national trend, as Americans bought 44 percent more non-alcoholic products during the first year of the pandemic, compared to the year before, according to a report in Forbes, a trend that hasn’t let up.
Also, like many businesses during the initial COVID lockdown, Tost’s restaurant ordering went down, while online ordering went up dramatically.
“It's really taken off, but we don't look at online as being our core competency. We're a beverage company. We're not an online retailer. We look at it as an extension of one of the many channels that we sell through.”
The local Tost team of three is supported by dozens of independent contractors nationwide, who assist with everything from distribution and fulfillment to marketing and website development and graphic design.
Noting his company’s support for small businesses, Addington said that the best way to get Tost is through your local store or eatery. “It can be found widely these days,” Addington said.
“Vermont has been very good to us: the support of the community, the interest, not just here, locally, but across the state. It's really meant a lot to us, and it makes us excited to be here and be a part of it,” said Addington.
A button on the Tost website, tostbeverages.com, can provide directions to Tost beverages near you.
“Please go to our website, and check out where we are locally and support our local or local partners,” Addington said.