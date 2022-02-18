Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Then partly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.