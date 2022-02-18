BENNINGTON — A new coffee shop and a new salon in the Putnam Building will be celebrated with two ribbon cuttings.
The Better Bennington Corporation will host the joint celebration at the Putnam Building today at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The Coffee Bar opened on South Street Feb. 7. Paul Carroccio is the owner. The spot also has local art on the walls and will provide entertainment on selected evenings on the stage at the back of the café. More information is available at tpwcoffeebar.com.
Around the corner on Main Street is Bespoke Salon Suite, the brainchild of Jessica Robichaud. As stated on her website, Robichaud has used her expertise, knowledge and courage to create environment with an edgy and industrial feel. She was born and bred in Bennington, and she is welcoming to all who walk into her salon, which opened Feb. 1. More information is available at bespokesalonsuite.com.