Dear Valued Home Delivery Subscriber,
It’s been a little over a month since we made the transition to U.S. Postal Service delivery of our newspapers. Despite significant planning and assurances from the Post Office that papers would get delivered same-day, in many areas, that is not the case. We understand that getting your news daily is important, and we certainly cannot afford to put all the work we do into covering news throughout the community, only to have it held up for days and become less relevant. While we are working daily with the heads of the Post Office and do have hopes that staffing will get back to normal levels to get mail and papers out daily and on time, we can’t wait for that to happen.
To that end, we have come up with a solution for readers whose mail isn’t reliably delivered or who prefer a printed newspaper over our tablet, web and e-edition options. Beginning in early December, we have secured a former newspaper carrier to deliver papers to homes in key areas of Bennington County and return to morning daily delivery. To achieve this, we need to cover the costs of home delivery, and this will require a small amount of investment by those who choose this option. Our move to mail was done out of necessity, because delivering the newspaper via carriers was costing the paper too much money to be sustainable. Without making major sacrifices to the quality of the paper and how we cover news throughout the region, it was our only option.
We are now offering carrier-delivered “white glove” service to your doorstep every morning for $260 per year. We publish 260 printed newspapers annually, so this equates to $1 per day. This is still much less than what it costs to go to the store yourself and pick up a paper for $1.25 on a weekday or $2 on the weekend. We know this is a good value for our print product, which we create from scratch five days a week and deliver to your door, and we hope you can agree. The minimal increase to the cost of your subscription goes directly and entirely to the carrier, providing a decent wage to make these early morning deliveries.
If you would like to take advantage of this option, all you need to do is call or email us at 800-245-0254, option 1, or subscribers@benningtonbanner.com. One of our customer service staff members can assist you from there. Whether you read us online, in the e-edition on your tablet or PC, in print delivered via the mail, or get us through white-glove delivery to your doorstep, we appreciate your support and for helping us to bring local journalism to you and your Southern Vermont community. It’s more important now than ever.
Thank you,
Jordan Brechenser
President and Publisher