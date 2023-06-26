WOODFORD — The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board recently presented its Outstanding Partnership Award to the Prospect Mountain Association and the Vermont Land Trust as part of the 35th anniversary celebration held on June 15 at Shelburne Farms. Karen Freeman from the VHCB presented the award to Donald Campbell from the VLT and Amie Smith and Dave Newell representing the PMA board.
The award recognizes Prospect’s and VLT’s conservation of 122 acres of its land in exchange for a grant from the VHCB. The grant was instrumental in supplementing the capital campaign undertaken by PMA enabling the organization to purchase the Prospect Mountain Nordic Trail Center from private owners in 2018.
The proclamation reads in part: “PMA’s efforts to ensure permanent public access to this treasured resource that provides recreational opportunities for student athletes, families, and visitors is important to the economic and social vitality of the region.”