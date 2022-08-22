NORTH BENNINGTON — Powers Market is now open seven days a week, serving take-and-bake meals, pastries (like peach pies and quiches) and cold food items that are made in-house.
Prepared foods are made with locally sourced vegetables from Mighty Food Farm, Clearbrook and True Love farms, as well as grocery items like local sourdough, kombucha and milk.
“We’re making take-and-bake meals to take home on Mondays, when there’s not a restaurant in town open,” says Sarah Kipper, store manager. “Seven days a week seems like the right way to run a store.”
Nick Disorda and Lani DePonte-Disorda, current co-owners, envisioned a revival of the grocery aspect of the store, after talking with community members.
“Powers has gone through a lot of different phases throughout history. That’s something that we’re trying to bring back,” says Kipper.
The market has been a community staple, as the first grocery store in Vermont, dating back to 1833.
“We’ve been asking people, 'What do you remember about Powers?’ Old and young. 'What do you want to see here?'” says Kipper.
Turns out people want nostalgic items, like rotisserie chickens and free samples from the big wheel of cheese.
Speaking of samples — there’s free popcorn and doughnuts on Sundays.
While the Banner sat down with Kipper to discuss the market’s mission, a few school-aged children sprang into the market. They called “Sarah!” and bee-lined straight over to give her hugs. “It’s good to see you, sister,” she responded.
Community is at the forefront of Powers’ mission.
“My favorite part so far is getting to know people and being here with them. Everybody needs dinner, and everyone wants to shop local.”
Nadia Lucchin and her two kids, Gia and Gemma Murphy, were joined by their friend Eleanor Radocchia. Lucchin and her family used to live on the Bennington College campus, but recently moved around the corner from the market.
“We love it. I feel like we are going to do all our shopping here,” Lucchin said.
The market is planning to explore options to be able to offer EBT and WIC purchases to make fresh foods available to everyone in the community. Currently, the owners are keeping prices as reasonable as possible.
“I’m still trying to figure out the deposits on milk,” says Kipper. Battenkill Creamery uses glass containers; if customers bring back their container, they can get a $1.50 discount.
Other plans include expanding prepared food offerings — sandwiches, warm soups, pasta dishes and perhaps a salad bar by the fall, and ice cream and creemees next summer.
“We’re still growing every day, I’m still putting in big orders and trying to fill [the store] with things that people want,” says Kipper.
Powers is hiring and welcomes applications.
“It’s a really nice environment,” says Sadie Korzec, a front-of-house staff member who recently graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School. She has worked at Pangaea catering at Hildene and will be going off to the University of Vermont for college, but is excited to return in the winter.
When asked about her favorite thing about working at Powers, she cites Clark the dog, an unofficial store mascot.
“People love to come in and just say ‘hi.'”